Russian forces hit Motor Sich plant in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region - RIA

Russian air forces hit workshops at a Motor Sich factory in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine where helicopters were being repaired, Russian state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying.

The defence ministry also said Russian forces destroyed fuel storage facilities in Ukraine's Dnipro region which supplied the Ukrainian army in the Donbas region, Interfax news agency reported.

