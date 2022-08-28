Left Menu

Maha: 10 persons booked for firing at and injuring man in Badlapur

who runs a mutton shop, was injured in the incident that took place close to midnight on Saturday in Thakurwadi, a Badlapur West police station official said.The accused shot at him on the suspicion that he had tipped off the police about something connected to them.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 16:51 IST
Ten persons have been booked in Badlapur in Thane district for allegedly opening fire on a man in a bid to kill him, a police official said on Sunday.

The man. who runs a mutton shop, was injured in the incident that took place close to midnight on Saturday in Thakurwadi, a Badlapur West police station official said.

''The accused shot at him on the suspicion that he had tipped off the police about something connected to them. They stopped his car, hit him and an accused fired from point blank range but missed,'' he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions has been lodged but no arrest has been made as yet, he added.

