3 arrested with heroin worth Rs 60 lakh from UP town on India-Nepal border

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 28-08-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested with heroin on Sunday in two separate incidents from Sonauli town on the Indo-Nepal border here, by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Police, a senior officer said. Satyam, 19, from Maharajganj district, who was on his way to Nepal from India, was arrested on Sunday morning during a routine check with 15gm of heroin in his possession, Sonauli Police Station SO Mahendra Yadav said. In another incident on Sunday, two men, identified as Amit, 36, and Durgesh Nishad, 45, from Sonauli, were arrested with 45 gram heroin from Shemra Chauraha area on the Indo-Nepal border, Yadav said. He said that the seized narcotics were valued at about Rs 60 lakh in the global market. Further investigation is underway to find out about the smugglers’ contacts and also the source of the seized narcotics, the officer said. The accused have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.

