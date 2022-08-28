Left Menu

Man killed in head-on collision between motorcycle, tractor

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 28-08-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 20:57 IST
Man killed in head-on collision between motorcycle, tractor
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and another injured when their motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding tractor here on Sunday evening, police said.

Station House Officer, Charwa police station, Alok Kumar said the deceased has been identified as Siyaram (35).

While Siyaram died on the spot, his friend Rajesh was seriously injured, he said, adding that the tractor driver fled the spot, leaving behind his vehicle.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022