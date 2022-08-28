Man killed in head-on collision between motorcycle, tractor

One person was killed and another injured when their motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding tractor here on Sunday evening, police said.

Station House Officer, Charwa police station, Alok Kumar said the deceased has been identified as Siyaram (35).

While Siyaram died on the spot, his friend Rajesh was seriously injured, he said, adding that the tractor driver fled the spot, leaving behind his vehicle.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

