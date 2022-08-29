Swedish PM sets out further military aid package to Ukraine
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday Sweden would provide a further 500 million crowns ($46.75 million) in military assistance to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion. Andersson told reporters after hosting Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for talks that her government would provide a total additional aid package of 1 billion crowns, both military and civilian assistance, to Ukraine. Kuleba called on Sweden to provide the country with weapons such as howitzers and shells.
- Country:
- Sweden
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday Sweden would provide a further 500 million crowns ($46.75 million) in military assistance to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion.
Andersson told reporters after hosting Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for talks that her government would provide a total additional aid package of 1 billion crowns, both military and civilian assistance, to Ukraine.
Kuleba called on Sweden to provide the country with weapons such as howitzers and shells. "As long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons"," Kuleba told reporters. ($1 = 10.6962 Swedish crowns)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine targets Russian soldiers threatening Europe's largest nuclear power plant
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russia's war priority: reorient units to strengthen southern Ukraine, UK says
Science News Roundup: Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns; Exclusive-Europe eyes Musk's SpaceX to bridge launch gap left by Russia tensions
U.N.-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa