Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park

An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden was gored to death by an eland, Swedish media reported Monday.The man, a foreign national, was taking the antelopes into stables after the park had closed, police spokesman Robert Loeffel told Swedish broadcaster SVT.The goring happened late Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden was gored to death by an eland, Swedish media reported Monday.

The man, a foreign national, was taking the antelopes into stables after the park had closed, police spokesman Robert Loeffel told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

The goring happened late Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland. Police said the case is being considered a ''workplace accident,” which is standard procedure.

It was not known precisely what happened inside the enclosure. The identity and citizenship of the deceased employee was not given.

The eland is the world's largest antelope.

As of Monday, the park had closed for the season, according to its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

