Fire in underground gas pipeline in Mumbai

The blaze was reported at 1.10 pm opposite the F-South Ward office after smoke was seen coming out of the ground, he said. An ambulance was also sent there, the official said.There has been no report of any injury so far, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:28 IST
A fire broke out in an underground gas pipeline in Parel area of Mumbai on Monday, a civic official said. The blaze was reported at 1.10 pm opposite the F-South Ward office after smoke was seen coming out of the ground, he said. Mumbai police, fire brigade, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Mahanagar Gas Limited personnel rushed to the spot. An ambulance was also sent there, the official said.

There has been no report of any injury so far, the official said.

