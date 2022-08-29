UP: 3 girls drown while bathing in pond
- Country:
- India
Two sisters and another girl drowned in a pond while playing in the water here, police said on Monday.
Fulwati (12), her sister Jamwati (10) and their friend Khushboo (9) were living in the slum area in Kotwali police station limits and used to collect plastic waste with their parents for livelihood.
On Sunday afternoon, they had gone out to collect waste from Kishni road and decided to take bath in the pond to beat the heat.
While bathing, they accidentally slipped into deep water and none of them knew to swim, inspector Vikram Singh said.
Though they were fished out and rushed to hospital, they were declared dead, Singh said.
