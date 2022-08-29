Left Menu

UP: 3 girls drown while bathing in pond

PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 29-08-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 15:13 IST
UP: 3 girls drown while bathing in pond
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two sisters and another girl drowned in a pond while playing in the water here, police said on Monday.

Fulwati (12), her sister Jamwati (10) and their friend Khushboo (9) were living in the slum area in Kotwali police station limits and used to collect plastic waste with their parents for livelihood.

On Sunday afternoon, they had gone out to collect waste from Kishni road and decided to take bath in the pond to beat the heat.

While bathing, they accidentally slipped into deep water and none of them knew to swim, inspector Vikram Singh said.

Though they were fished out and rushed to hospital, they were declared dead, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022