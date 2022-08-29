Former JD(U) MP convicted in LTC scam case

A special CBI court on Monday convicted former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Sahani in the LTC scam case for fraudulently claiming travelling and dearness allowance reimbursements when he was a member of the upper house, officials said.

It is alleged that Sahani, now an RJD MLA, forged e-tickets and fake boarding passes to defraud Rajya Sabha of Rs 23.71 lakh as travel and dearness allowance reimbursement without undertaking any journey, they said.

The central agency registered the case on October 31, 2013 against Sahni and others on a reference by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

