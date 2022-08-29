Man arrested, minor detained with ganja worth Rs 38k in Thane's Mumbra

A 23-year-old man was arrested and a minor was detained after 4.7 kilograms of ganja were allegedly seized from them in Mumbra in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

The contraband is worth Rs 38,050, Assistant Inspector Krupali Borse of Mumbra police station said, adding that a probe had begun to unravel their peddling network.

