UP: Policeman suspended for demanding bribe from rape accused

A policeman was suspended on Monday for allegedly demanding a bribe from a rape accused in exchange for removing his name from the case, police said. A purported video surfaced on the internet showing sub-inspector Kanahayalal Gautam asking for a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a rape accused for removing his name in the case, Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar said.

The SP said taking cognisance of the video a probe was ordered and prima facie the SI was found guilty and suspended. A departmental probe has also been ordered into the matter, he said. The video is two-three months old and at that time the accused SI was posted in Khakhreru police station, he said.

