Court seeks ATR from Delhi police on plea for FIR against Kerala MLA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:39 IST
A court here on Monday sought an action taken report from Delhi police in a criminal complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Kerala MLA KT Jaleel for alleged sedition over his Facebook post on Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, a lawyer said.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed the SHO of Tilak Marg Police Station to file the report by September 6, the next date of hearing, advocate and complainant G S Mani said.

He alleged in his complaint that the CPI (M) MLA posted a “controversial Facebook posting in his social media describing as Pakistan occupied Kashmir as Azad (independent) Kashmir and the people living in the territory of India occupied Jammu Kashmir have forgotten to laugh and they are not happy”.

He told the court that he had earlier lodged complaints with a police station as well as the Commissioner of Police, and other senior police officials in this regard, but no action was taken in the matter.

