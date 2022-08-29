HC appoints mediator to solve conflict between builder and flat buyers

Justice N Kirubakaran, a retired judge of the Madras High Court has been appointed as the mediator to solve a conflict between a builder and buyers.

Justice N Sathish Kumar made the appointment while disposing of a criminal original petition from Akshaya Private Limited in Adyar, recently.

The petition sought to quash a case registered by the Central Crime Branch police for the offences including criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The main contention of the petitioner's counsel was that it is only a civil dispute, which was given a criminal colour. Hence, the First Information Report has to be quashed.

A perusal of the FIR indicated that a huge amount has been invested under the pretext of construction of two residential flats and the amount of Rs 13.64 crore has been invested in 2017. However, the project has not seen the light of the day, the judge said. It is a clear case of inducement and having lured the parties to invest such a huge amount, the project is not completed and the flats are not handed over. On perusal of the materials on record, the judge said that the matter requires to be probed further.

The counsel representing the buyers said one more chance may be given to the parties to mediate the issue. If the mediation did not work out, thereafter, the investigation shall proceed, he added.

''Considering the nature of dispute between the parties and the fact that the receipt of the amount is not disputed, this Court is of the view that the matter can be referred to mediation and outer time limit for mediation shall fixed as one month and within one month, if the mediation is not fructified, the police is at liberty to proceed with the investigation and file final report as per law,'' the judge said and appointed the mediator.

The mediator, after issuing notice to the parties in the first week of September, shall conclude the proceedings within a month.

He shall fix his fees and the same shall be borne by the parties equally, the judge added and made it clear that if nothing fructifies in the mediation proceedings, the CCB shall proceed with the investigation and file the Final Report as per law.