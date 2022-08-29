HC stays local body elections in Puducherry

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Puducherry government to maintain status-quo ante on holding elections to the local bodies in the Union Territory. The bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a petition from R Siva, DMK MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Puducherry Assembly. The interim order followed production of a sealed cover to the bench by the Election Commission. Earlier, senior counsel P Wilson, representing Siva, argued that the reservations granted for OBC and ST in 2019 were withdrawn by the Puducherry government without any reasons. The government was bent upon conducting the election without the reservation.

The EC counsel submitted that the elections are long due. The reservation granted for ST and OBC was withdrawn by the State government following instructions from the Lt Governor. Therefore, elections have to be held without the reservation, he added.

The bench also impleaded the dedicated commission appointed for Backward Classes, to identify the seats in local bodies and posted the matter for further hearing on September 27. PTI CORR SA SS SS

