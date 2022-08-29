Left Menu

HC stays local body elections in Puducherry

The interim order followed production of a sealed cover to the bench by the Election Commission. Earlier, senior counsel P Wilson, representing Siva, argued that the reservations granted for OBC and ST in 2019 were withdrawn by the Puducherry government without any reasons.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:37 IST
HC stays local body elections in Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Puducherry government to maintain status-quo ante on holding elections to the local bodies in the Union Territory. The bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a petition from R Siva, DMK MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Puducherry Assembly. The interim order followed production of a sealed cover to the bench by the Election Commission. Earlier, senior counsel P Wilson, representing Siva, argued that the reservations granted for OBC and ST in 2019 were withdrawn by the Puducherry government without any reasons. The government was bent upon conducting the election without the reservation.

The EC counsel submitted that the elections are long due. The reservation granted for ST and OBC was withdrawn by the State government following instructions from the Lt Governor. Therefore, elections have to be held without the reservation, he added.

The bench also impleaded the dedicated commission appointed for Backward Classes, to identify the seats in local bodies and posted the matter for further hearing on September 27. PTI CORR SA SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022