Maha: Elderly man killed in clash between two groups in Nagpur

A 67-year-old man was killed in a clash between two groups in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

An offence has been registered against eight persons for the clash that took place in Salaidabha village in Hingna tehsil on Sunday night, an official said.

The deceased, Jethaji Heeraji, belonged to a group of Kathiyawadi herdsmen stationed in the area, he said.

A villager got into an argument with one of the herdsmen, which escalated into a physical fight. The villager walked away from the spot and returned with more men and a clash ensued, the official said.

Jethaji was allegedly kicked and punched by rival group members and died, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against eight persons, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)