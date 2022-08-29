Left Menu

Peddlers will start selling drugs in smaller quantities if consumption decriminalised: SC

Traffickers will start peddling drugs in smaller quantities if personal consumption of narcotics in small amounts is decriminalised, the Supreme Court said on Monday.A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat refused to entertain a PIL seeking striking off certain penal provisions of the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act which penalise drug addicts for using banned substances for personal consumption.The personal consumption is a criminal offence under the law.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:52 IST
Peddlers will start selling drugs in smaller quantities if consumption decriminalised: SC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Traffickers will start peddling drugs in smaller quantities if personal consumption of narcotics in small amounts is decriminalised, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat refused to entertain a PIL seeking striking off certain penal provisions of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act which penalise drug addicts for using banned substances for personal consumption.

"The personal consumption is a criminal offence under the law. It is important to take steps to minimise the stigma and provide health care benefits and facilities of de-addiction to the people affected by substance abuse, rather than subjecting them to punishment under the criminal justice system," said PIL petitioner Jai Krishna Singh.

"In Maharashtra, 90 per cent cases have been registered against the addicts or users by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the purpose of enacting the NDPS Act has been defeated," he said, adding that addicts have become "soft targets".

All over India, 70 per cent cases registered by NCB pertained to consumption related offences, he added while seeking repeal of certain provisions of the Act.

The bench said the courts always consider the aspect of personal consumption while deciding cases and award lesser punishment to people convicted of drug abuse.

"You want even that particular part (which provides lighter punishment to addicts/users) to be struck off of the statute. But, what will happen is that the drug peddlers will start peddling drugs in that (small) quantity. How will you deal with that situation? Drug peddlers will start peddling the drugs in that quantity alone," the bench said.

"These all are policy issues, which the legislatures think," the bench said, expressing disinclination about admitting the PIL for hearing.

Singh then decided to withdraw the PIL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022