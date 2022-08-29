Left Menu

Policeman killed as anti-encroachment drive turns violent in Bihar's Darbhanga

All three were immediately taken to the nearest hospital where Singh succumbed to his injuries, he said.The conditions of the other two personnel are stable, he added.A case will soon be registered against the protestors, Kumar said.

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman was killed after an anti-encroachment drive in Bihar's Darbhanga district turned violence on Monday, an officer said.

As the drive to remove encroachment started near Tarauni Mode in Nehra Sahayak police station area in the morning, locals started hurling stones at police personnel, he said.

''As the anti-encroachment drive started as per a court order, locals tried to stop it. Immediately, they started pelting stones on officials,'' Superintendent of Police Awakash Kumar said.

''Protestors damaged three government vehicles and severely injured three officials, including Chet Narayan Singh -- the driver of a police vehicle. All three were immediately taken to the nearest hospital where Singh succumbed to his injuries,'' he said.

The conditions of the other two personnel are stable, he added.

A case will soon be registered against the protestors, Kumar said.

