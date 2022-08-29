Left Menu

FIR lodged against Gurugram man for slapping guards who rescued him after he was trapped in elevator

An FIR has been lodged against a man for allegedly slapping security guards who rescued him after he was trapped in an elevator in a Gurugram building.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 29-08-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:01 IST
FIR lodged against Gurugram man for slapping guards who rescued him after he was trapped in elevator
Visual of the accused slapping security guard . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against a man for allegedly slapping security guards who rescued him after he was trapped in an elevator in a Gurugram building. The incident was caught on CCTV and has gone viral on social media, with many denouncing the man for behaving disrespectfully and insensitively towards the guards.

The FIR has been filed under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Gurugram sector 50 police station. Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Boken confirmed this. The accused was summoned by police earlier today and as per the latest details, he joined the investigation and interrogation around 9:30 pm on Monday. Further investigation in the case is currently going on. As seen in the CCTV footage, the man in question acted out in rage as soon as he stepped out of the lift. The man in question has been identified as Varun Nath and the incident took place at the residential towers 'Nirvana Country' in Gurugram's sector 50 (where he resides).

Varun Nath resides on the 14th floor of the high-rise building and got trapped in the lift around 8 am. He then used the intercom to connect with the security guard and was rescued by the guard within 5 minutes. However, Varun came out angry and started slapping the security guards present there. There were three security guards present at the spot out of which two of them were attacked by him.

After the unexpected event, the security guards of the society raised slogans against him. However, soon, the police swung into action and are probing the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
2
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility; Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Mi...

 Global
4
Cairn Oil & Gas's prolific Mangala oil field enters 14th year of production

Cairn Oil & Gas's prolific Mangala oil field enters 14th year of production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022