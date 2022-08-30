Left Menu

Soccer-Griezmann comes off the bench to give Atletico a win at Valencia

Atletico sit sixth in standings on six points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and Betis and one adrift of Barcelona, Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao. Griezmann scored Atletico's winner in the 66th minute, assisted by fellow substitute Thomas Lemar.

Antoine Griezmann came off the bench to hand Atletico Madrid a 1-0 LaLiga win at Valencia on Monday as Diego Simeone's side bounced back from their unexpected home defeat by Villarreal eight days ago. Atletico sit sixth in standings on six points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and Betis and one adrift of Barcelona, Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao.

Griezmann scored Atletico's winner in the 66th minute, assisted by fellow substitute Thomas Lemar. Lemar made a fine individual run from the left touchline and found his France team mate Griezmann on the edge of the area, who lashed in a shot that was deflected off the back of the defender and past the helpless goalkeeper.

