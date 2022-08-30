Andhra Praedesh: 1.2 kg heroin recovered in joint operation

Seppa police in a joint operation with Dimapur police arrested three people and recovered 1.2 Kg of heroin worth 2.36 crore. Three people, Ashraf Hossain Choudhary,33 years, Kamaluddin,26 years and Shayan Chandra, 27 years were arrested on Sunday.

Rahul Gupta, SP, East Kameng police congratulated the whole team who were part of the operation. Police arrested the accused Apu Venia in July under NDPS act in July this year. During interrogation, it came to light that he bought heroin (drugs) from Sontipur district. Thereafter, Kameng Police started making a chain of suppliers using technical and financial records.

Kameng police discovered more inter-state linkages during their investigation of Apu veni supply chain. East Kameng police, laid a trap and camped in Karbi Anglong area for 3 days to apprehend and understand the Modus operandi of Ashraf Hossain Chaudhary. In a planned joint operation with Dimapur police, Ashraf Hossain Choudhary was apprehended on Sunday Morning with 1200 gm of heroin when he was dealing business with Kamaluddin, who was also arrested on the spot. A truck was apprehended and the driver was arrested when it was learned that the truck had supplied the quantity in hidden 100 soap cases to Ashraf Hosain Choudhary.

Police have also frozen the bank accounts as the money generated from drugs was being routed from these accounts. Total of seven lakhs has been frozen so far from these accounts. (ANI)

