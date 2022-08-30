Left Menu

Andhra Praedesh: 1.2 kg heroin recovered in joint operation

Seppa police in a joint operation with Dimapur police arrested three people and recovered 1.2 Kg of heroin worth 2.36 crore.

ANI | East Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 30-08-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 09:37 IST
Andhra Praedesh: 1.2 kg heroin recovered in joint operation
Three accused in police custody with recovered Heroin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seppa police in a joint operation with Dimapur police arrested three people and recovered 1.2 Kg of heroin worth 2.36 crore. Three people, Ashraf Hossain Choudhary,33 years, Kamaluddin,26 years and Shayan Chandra, 27 years were arrested on Sunday.

Rahul Gupta, SP, East Kameng police congratulated the whole team who were part of the operation. Police arrested the accused Apu Venia in July under NDPS act in July this year. During interrogation, it came to light that he bought heroin (drugs) from Sontipur district. Thereafter, Kameng Police started making a chain of suppliers using technical and financial records.

Kameng police discovered more inter-state linkages during their investigation of Apu veni supply chain. East Kameng police, laid a trap and camped in Karbi Anglong area for 3 days to apprehend and understand the Modus operandi of Ashraf Hossain Chaudhary. In a planned joint operation with Dimapur police, Ashraf Hossain Choudhary was apprehended on Sunday Morning with 1200 gm of heroin when he was dealing business with Kamaluddin, who was also arrested on the spot. A truck was apprehended and the driver was arrested when it was learned that the truck had supplied the quantity in hidden 100 soap cases to Ashraf Hosain Choudhary.

Police have also frozen the bank accounts as the money generated from drugs was being routed from these accounts. Total of seven lakhs has been frozen so far from these accounts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022