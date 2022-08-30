Left Menu

Sarah Eyre appointed as new Chairperson of Human Rights Review Tribunal

The Tribunal hears and determines appeals  lodged under the Human Rights Act, the Privacy Act  and the Health and Disability Commissioner Act.

Updated: 30-08-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 10:53 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today.

"Ms Eyre was appointed as a Disputes Tribunal Referee in 2011, an appointment she held for 8 years. She has been a barrister since 2014 specialising in public law and dispute resolution. She has held a statutory warrant as a Visiting Justice for 4 years and has been a Deputy Chairperson for a Complaints Assessment Committee for the Real Estate Agents Authority," said Aupito William Sio.

Ms Eyre was appointed as a Deputy Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal in 2019. She is a member of the Pacific Lawyers Association and established the Pasifika Sunrise cultural group at St Joseph's Cathedral School in Dunedin in 2016.

"Ms Eyre is of Tongan and Pākeha descent and was born in Auckland before moving to Dunedin as a child. She spent her primary, secondary school and university years in Dunedin before graduating from Otago University with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Māori Language and Culture and a Bachelor of Laws.

"Sarah Eyre began her professional career as a Refugee Status Officer with the NZ Immigration Service. She then worked as a Solicitor and then Associate with Walters Williams and Co and subsequently Powell Webber and Associates in Auckland. She provided advice on Treaty of Waitangi Claims and refugee and migrant issues, appearing before both the Waitangi Tribunal and the Refugee Status Appeals Authority.

"I also acknowledge the contribution of Rodger Haines QC who has been the Chairperson of the Tribunal since 2011.

"Thank you Judge Haines for your considerable contribution to ensuring the New Zealand public had access to justice through a responsive and accessible Human Rights Tribunal," said Aupito William Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

