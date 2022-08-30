Iraq security forces say four rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone

Iraqi security forces said on Tuesday that four rockets landed in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, damaging a residential area.

Heavy clashes broke out in the Iraqi capital overnight after powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics, prompting his loyalists to storm a government palace and fight with rival groups.

