Iraq security forces say four rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 30-08-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 11:42 IST
Iraqi security forces said on Tuesday that four rockets landed in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, damaging a residential area.

Heavy clashes broke out in the Iraqi capital overnight after powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics, prompting his loyalists to storm a government palace and fight with rival groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

