Solomon Islands says all naval visits on hold as it revises process for port calls

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 30-08-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 12:41 IST
Solomon Islands says all naval visits on hold as it revises process for port calls
Manesseh Sogavare Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Solomon Islands government said it has asked all partner countries to put planned naval visits or patrols on hold until a revised process is in place for port visits.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, the office of Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare said he wanted to build national capacity to police the Pacific island nation's exclusive economic zones.

