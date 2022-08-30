Left Menu

Guatemala support for Taiwan will not stop 'reunification' of China and Taiwan, says China

30-08-2022
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Guatemalan support for Taiwan will not stop the "reunification" of China and Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

Zhao told reporters in Beijing during a regular news briefing that Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party was using countries that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan for "political manipulation". Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro said on Tuesday his country would "always support Taiwan".

