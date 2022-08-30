Artifacts stolen from UP temple, locals stage dharna

Locals and traders in Kairana town here staged a dharna condemning the theft of artifacts from a temple.

On Monday night, unidentified people had barged into the temple after breaking open its lock and fled away with an idol of 'sheshnag' and a silver 'chatra' (umbrella).

Condemning this, the locals and traders launched a dharna at Chowk Bazar on Monday night and it continued on Tuesday, president of Kairana Vyapar Mandal Anil Gupta said.

Circle Officer Brijendra Singh Bhadana said police have begun a search for the missing artifacts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)