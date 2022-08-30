Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams rebel faction MLA for remarks on case underway in SC

Days after rebel Shiv Sena MLA Bharatshet Gogawale's remarks on the ongoing legal case against the dissidents, Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wondered ''if he is implying that the Supreme Court is in cahoots with the BJP.'' Will the SC take action against Gogawale over his remarks, she asked.

Gogawale is the chief whip of the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while Chaturvedi supports the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Gogawale had at an event said the case before the Supreme Court pertaining to two factions of the Shiv Sena has gone before the SC's constitution bench. It will go on for four-five years. By that time, there will be 2024 elections and the rebel Shiv Sena faction along with the BJP will win the polls, he had claimed.

Chaturvedi in a tweet said, ''This loudmouth MLA thinks SC is deliberately holding on to the Maharashtra decision so as to help BJP+BJP Junior. Is he implying SC is in cahoots with BJP?'' ''This sentiment of SC aiding a party to delay judgement damages the credibility of the SC, will it take action against him?'' the parliamentarian sought to know.

The rebellion in the Shiv Sena pivoted by Shinde led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in June this year. The Thackeray faction has sought disqualification of the rebel group MLAs.

