Left Menu

SC defers hearing on plea seeking steps to recover black money stashed in foreign banks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:52 IST
SC defers hearing on plea seeking steps to recover black money stashed in foreign banks
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Tuesday deferred the hearing of a petition filed in 2009 by senior advocate the late Ram Jethmalani and others seeking steps to recover black money stashed in foreign banks.

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer, A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian adjourned the matter after the lawyer appearing for the petitioners sought time to seek instructions.

Besides Jethmalani, five others, including former Punjab DGP K P S Gill, also dead now, and former secretary general of the Lok Sabha Subhash Kashyap, have alleged in the petition that the government was not taking action on bringing back the tainted money.

They have accused the Centre of non-cooperative conduct by not supplying them vital documents relating to black money in foreign banks.

An important document sought by them is a copy of the March 17, 2008 letter sent by the German government to India which stated it was not in a position to provide information sought by New Delhi through a letter dated February 27, 2009.

The petitioners alleged the authorities are determined to withhold these documents and claimed such a belief is well-founded because in spite of several attempts they have not got them.

The application said, for effectively assisting the court, they need the Centre's March 5, 2009 letter to the Indian Ambassador to Germany relating to the issue of Indian taxpayers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022