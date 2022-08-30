Plumber rapes woman, case registered

A plumber has been booked for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman and making her objectionable video in her house in a village in Bholath area here, police said on Tuesday.

The police said that later the accused also threatened to make her video viral asking her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

The woman, who is married, in her complaint to the police alleged that she had called the plumber to her house to repair a water tank in November last year.

The accused who took her mobile phone number allegedly used to call her later.

A few days ago, the accused came to her house in the absence of her son who had gone to school and allegedly raped her when she was alone and also made her objectionable video, police said.

The woman's husband is currently living in the USA, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused against relevant provisions of the IPC including the one pertaining to rape and also under relevant provision of the IT Act, police said.

No arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)