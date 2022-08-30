Two LeT militants killed in Shopian encounter
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down.
"The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on," a police spokesman tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shopian
- Lashkar-e-Toiba
- Kashmir
- Nagbal
- Jammu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Owaisi slams Centre over recent killings of Kashmiri Pandits in J-K's Shopian
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured by militants in Shopian
J-K LG, Omar Abdullah condemn killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian
Terrorists lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in J-K’s Shopian
Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF bunker in Shopian