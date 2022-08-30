Left Menu

Two LeT militants killed in Shopian encounter

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 17:41 IST
Two LeT militants killed in Shopian encounter
Image Credit: ANI
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down.

"The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on," a police spokesman tweeted.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

