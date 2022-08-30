Left Menu

Child trafficking nexus busted in Delhi; private hospital owner nabbed

The trap was laid in Rohini Sector-3 where the informer met head constable Pradeep, who was deployed as a decoy customer.Two women -- Madhu Saini and Seema Kumari names changed -- met with the informer and the undercover cop.

30-08-2022
An owner of a private hospital and three women were arrested for their alleged involvement in child trafficking, police said on Tuesday. The accused identified as Dr Sanjay Kumar Malik (40) owned Sanjay Global Hospital in Jahangirpuri. According to Police, they laid a trap after receiving information regarding a nexus engaging in selling and purchasing babies. The trap was laid in Rohini Sector-3 where the informer met head constable Pradeep, who was deployed as a decoy customer.

Two women -- Madhu Saini and Seema Kumari (names changed) -- met with the informer and the undercover cop. Later, they were joined by one Malik and another woman Rukhsana (name changed) with a newborn, a senior police officer said. They showed the baby girl and documents regarding her birth. The undercover cop negotiated the deal for Rs 1,10,000. That is when the police team nabbed them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. During the investigation, it was revealed that the infant was the child of Rukhsana, who is unmarried. She was about seven months pregnant when she went to Malik's hospital for abortion as her boyfriend had left her, police said. Malik persuaded her to deliver the child, give it to some needy person and earn some money. The baby was born on July 27 in his hospital, the DCP said.

A case was registered at south Rohini police station and all the accused were arrested on Monday, he said, adding the baby girl has been rescued. The DCP said Malik, Saini and Kumari were running a child trafficking nexus in which they used to find pregnant women through various hospitals and path labs who wanted to abort the child. They used to persuade them to deliver the child and then hand it over to them for selling at a high price to childless couples.

Saini, who earlier worked as a nurse in Holy Family Hospital, used to search for such women, whereas Kumari used to procure customers and Malik executed deliveries and prepared fake documents related to the birth of the babies, police said.

Malik used to give information about unwanted children to Saini through one Salim, they added.

