Runner-up Kusum Singh declared elected from Ghaziabad municipal ward after court order

Runner-up Kusum Singh has been declared as the councillor of Ghaziabad municipal corporation after a court allowed her petitioner that challenged the election of Ashutosh Sharma from the ward, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

Singh had filed the election petition against Ashutosh Sharma and election officials, including the returning officer of ward 83 in 2018.

She had contended that at the time of the election, Sharma was living in Surajmal Vihar in Delhi and was a voter of Vishwas Nagar east Delhi constituency. Hence he was not eligible to contest the election in Ghaziabad.

On August 24, Additional District and Sessions judge Tendra Pal declared Sharma's election as invalid under section 38 Municipal act regulation 1959, the petitioner's lawyer Azad Kumar Bansal said.

Following the court order, District Magistrate RK Singh on Monday declared Kusum Singh as councilor of Ghaziabad municipal corporation from ward number 83 of Rajendar Nagar.

''The then officers who were responsible for the irregularity would also be punished as per departmental rules,'' Bansal said.

