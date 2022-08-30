Teenage boy detained with sword in Latur city
30-08-2022
A case was registered against an 18-year-old boy for spreading terror by brandishing a sword in Latur city of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Arman Najir Shaikh, was roaming with a sword in the Rahim Nagar area. He was detained and a case was registered under various sections of the Arms Act, an official said.
