U.S. Navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in the Gulf - fleet statement
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:04 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The U.S. Navy foiled an attempt by Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval forces from capturing an unmanned surface vessel operated by the U.S. 5th Fleet in the Gulf, a fleet statement said on Tuesday.
