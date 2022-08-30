Make forensic probe mandatory in all crimes involving punishment of more than 6 years in Delhi: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to make forensic investigation mandatory in all crimes involving punishment of more than six years in the national capital to increase the conviction rate, an official statement said. Shah who visited the Delhi Police Headquarters here and held an extensive meeting with the senior officers also said surveillance is a “major component of policing in preventing and investigating crime”. ''Hence cameras installed by the civil administration and police in Delhi, as well as CCTV cameras installed in public places like airports, railway stations, bus stands, markets, and RWAs, should be integrated with the control room,'' the statement quoted Shah as saying.

In the meeting, security arrangements at the G-20 Summit to be held in India was discussed in depth. Shah directed that a team of the Ministry of Home Affairs should visit some of the countries where the G-20 Summit had been successfully organised to study security aspects, the statement said. The home minister said along with the safety of the general public, their convenience should also be a priority of the Delhi Police, therefore a proper strategy for infrastructure and signalling should be developed and an alternate action plan should be developed to facilitate smooth traffic movement after identifying traditional traffic hot-spots where extreme jams are seen. According to the statement, Shah said that in the identified offenses of serious nature, chargesheets should be filed by the police only after legal vetting. The minister said the safety of women, children and senior citizens should be a priority. He directed that efforts to provide them a safe environment with a more professional and sensitive approach should be accelerated, the statement said. In the meeting, a thorough review was undertaken of sensitive policing, scientific and professional investigation of crimes, law and justice management, cybercrime, training, future challenges and welfare of police personnel. The minister said that for the timely disposal of complaints and with regard to online complaints, a facility should be developed to provide information to the complainant about the status of his complaint, as per the statement. Shah also stressed the need to focus on the fitness of police personnel and timely inspection of police stations. He said social media should be used to take humanitarian work by the police personnel to the general public and police constables should spend time with school children to change the perception of the public towards the police, it stated.

He said the school children should also be informed about the role of police in society and how to approach the police for their services, the statement said, adding that the minister congratulated the policemen and police wards who won medals in the Commonwealth Games, World Police Fire Games and other sports.

