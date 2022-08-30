Maha: Man bludgeoned to death in Nagpur district
A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning to death another man in Bhorgad village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
The accused Akash Sareyam, a farm labour, attacked Madhukar Parteti (44) and one Vishal Uike with a wooden rod on a petty issue on Monday night. While Vishal was seriously injured in the attack, Parteti succumbed to head injuries. Sareyam was arrested later on the charge of murder.
