Maha: Man bludgeoned to death in Nagpur district

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning to death another man in Bhorgad village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Akash Sareyam, a farm labour, attacked Madhukar Parteti (44) and one Vishal Uike with a wooden rod on a petty issue on Monday night. While Vishal was seriously injured in the attack, Parteti succumbed to head injuries. Sareyam was arrested later on the charge of murder.

