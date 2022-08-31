Left Menu

Colorado teen shot, killed while filming TikTok dance video

The victims identity has not been released.Emiliano Vargas, 21, has been arrested for allegedly permitting or providing a minor with a firearm.The two other minors who were at the scene were arrested for alleged reckless manslaughter and possession of a handgun by juveniles, according to a statement by the Monte Vista Police Department.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 31-08-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 01:32 IST
Colorado teen shot, killed while filming TikTok dance video
  • Country:
  • United States

Two minors and an adult face charges after a Colorado teenager was shot in the head and killed while filming a video for the popular social media platform TikTok earlier this month.

Three minors were filming dance videos to post on TikTok in the southern Colorado town of Monte Vista when a Glock 19 pistol discharged on Aug. 7, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KRDO-TV. The victim's identity has not been released.

Emiliano Vargas, 21, has been arrested for allegedly permitting or providing a minor with a firearm.

The two other minors who were at the scene were arrested for alleged reckless manslaughter and possession of a handgun by juveniles, according to a statement by the Monte Vista Police Department. According to the affidavit, one of the minors told police that she saw the other juvenile point and shoot the gun at the victim before throwing the pistol on a nearby bed. When asked if it seemed like an accident, the girl said to police, “it could be on (an) accident.” Vargas told police he was not at the scene when the shot was fired, according to the affidavit.

The gun was kept unlocked and visible on a shelf in the home, according to the police document, and police found photos of minors holding the gun in May earlier this year. Vargas's lawyer, Peter Rachesky, did not immediately respond for comment on Tuesday. Police watched a TikTok video recorded just before the shooting in which the victim is dancing while someone in the background is “fiddling with something,'' according to the affidavit. Investigators also determined that the nature of gunshot wound made it unlikely the victim accidentally shot did the shooting, the document says. Irene Arellano, public information officer of the Monte Vista Police Department, declined to comment on the case, citing a judge's order limiting pre-trial press exposure. The case is being prosecuted by the Colorado Attorney General's Office. Lawrence Pacheco, the office's spokesman, also said he could not comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global
4
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022