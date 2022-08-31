Assam: Following arrests of 6 persons linked with Al-Qaeda, ABT, Goalpara police seized key documents

Following the arrests of six persons linked with AQIS/ABT within a week, the Goalpara district police on Tuesday seized several key documents related to Al-Qaeda and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Goalpara district, VV Rakesh Reddy told ANI that a police team on Tuesday evening conducted a search operation (u/s 27 Evidence Act), led by arrested accused Hafijur Rahman Mufti, at his shop on the campus of Markazul Muriff Quriana Madrasa under Jogighopa police station in Bongaigaon district.

The search operation was conducted in connection with Matia police station case number 105/22 and seized several key documents including one leaflet of ABT in Bangla language, one logo suspected to be AQIS from the location. Earlier, the Goalpara district police arrested two Imams linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from the lower Assam district and they have been identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque under Mornoi police station and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque under Matia police station in Goalpara district. (ANI)

