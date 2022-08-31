Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan -sources

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 31-08-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 10:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a preliminary, staff-level agreement on an emergency loan to the crisis-hit country and a formal announcement is likely on Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The island nation, struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, had sought up to $3 billion from the IMF. Spokespersons for the IMF and the Sri Lankan government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

