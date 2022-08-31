Situation peaceful in Vadodara locality after Monday night's violence

Peace prevailed amid enhanced police presence in Panigate area of Vadodara city on Wednesday where members of two communities had clashed during the procession of a Ganesh idol two days ago, police said.

Following the violence of Monday night, police were also deployed in large numbers in other areas of the city through which Ganesh processions were to pass. ''The situation is under control (in Panigate area). We have received one State Reserve Police (SRP) company after the incident. The SRP team and local police are carrying out patrolling,'' said Assistant Commissioner of Police M P Bhojani. Police were deployed on other procession routes too, he added.

Inspector K N Lathiya of Vadodara police station said 13 persons from both the communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Monday night's incident. Some others, identified from CCTV footage, would be arrested soon, he added.

''Those arrested are from both the communities and they are all anti-social elements,'' inspector Lathiya said.

As per the First Information Report lodged at Vadodara city police station late Monday night, the incident occurred after the procession of `Ayurvedic Ka Raja' Ganpati procession reached Panigate Darwaza area.

At first participants in the procession quarreled among themselves over some issue and pelted stones at each other, the FIR said.

Some persons in the group then pelted stones at a mosque. Then members of the other community also started pelting stones, it added. Nobody was injured in the incident though a window of the mosque and a vehicle were damaged.

Police have booked the arrested persons under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 336 (rash and negligent act to endanger human life), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

