NCPCR chief to travel to Dumka, meet officials probing girl murder case

The chairperson of apex child rights body NCPCR will travel to Dumka in Jharkhand on September 4 to meet the family of a class 12 student who died after being set afire by a man apparently after she spurned his advances.

During his two day visit, Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will also also hold meetings with police officials and medical authorities handling the case.

In a letter to the Jharkhand Chief Secretary and other state government officials, the NCPCR said Kanungo will be visiting Dumka to take stock of the case.

Kanungo is scheduled to meet with the district collector, superintendent of police (SIT), investigating officer, medical authorities and district child protection officer.

He will also be visiting the girl's residence and hold interaction with family members. The incident occurred on August 23 when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the victim from outside the window of her room while she was sleeping and set her on fire, police said.

The victim was first admitted to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in a critical condition with 90 per cent burn injuries and later referred to another hospital. She died on Sunday. The accused has already been arrested.

