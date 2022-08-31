Left Menu

Slovak economy minister resigns amid govt row, ready to discuss next steps

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 16:02 IST
Richard Sulik Image Credit: Wikipedia
Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday he had tendered his resignation and was ready for further coalition talks to help defuse a row that has engulfed the government. Sulik's liberal SaS party, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, has demanded that Finance Minister Igor Matovic also resign to help steady the government.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger said earlier on Wednesday that Matovic could resign, under certain conditions, as he sought a last-minute deal to defuse the row that threatens to cost his government its parliamentary majority.

