Russia, US discussing possible New START Treaty commission talks - Interfax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 16:51 IST
Russia and the United States are discussing a possible meeting of their bilateral consultative commission on the New START Treaty, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Wednesday there were "signals" on a possible resumption of talks to extend the treaty.
