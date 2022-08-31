Delhi LG flags recent violations in excise, education dept, warns of action against staffers

Delhi LG V K Saxena has warned of ''exemplary action'' against staffers flagging recent ''violations and procedural lapses'' in the Excise, Education and Public Works departments, officials said on Wednesday. Saxena reviewed the working of the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) on Tuesday and also flagged instances of inordinate delay in investigation by the department and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

He also stressed that performance audit of departments and public services must be done on regular basis.

The LG directed the Vigilance Department to process the requests of investigating agencies like Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), made under Section 17(A) and Section (19) of Prevention and Corruption Act, 1988, in a time-bound manner. Underlining that the suspension of an official pending inquiry cannot be an exercise in perpetuity, he asked the DoV to review all suspension cases on merit within one month, said an official. Flagging instances of inordinate delay in investigation by the ACB and the DoV, the LG said such delays defeat the very cause of justice and asked for all such cases to be reviewed within a month.

In this regard, he also instructed for framing a mechanism of online complaints, which should be processed and disposed within one month in accordance with a proper checklist/SOP, he added.

After going through a presentation made by the secretary, Vigilance, he issued detailed and strict instructions for ensuring efficiency, transparency and effectiveness in the functioning of department, officials said.

''Taking note of various violations and procedural lapses that had come to the fore recently in the Excise, Education and Public Works Departments etc., the LG asked the chief secretary to issue an office memorandum for creating awareness about the Rules/Regulations pertaining to Tender/Purchases/Procurement of Goods & Services and forewarn all employees that any deviation or violation of these would invite exemplary action under relevant rules,'' said an official. It can be mentioned here that Saxena had recently recommended a CBI probe into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Based on the LG's recommendations, the CBI registered an FIR in connection with the alleged excise policy scam and raided Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence earlier this month. The LG had also sought a report from the chief secretary last week over a delay of more than two-and-a-half years in acting on a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report on an inquiry into construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools.

During the meeting, Saxena stressed on strict adherence to timelines as prescribed by the CCS (CCA Rules, 1965) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) manual and issued instructions to ensure that the prescribed timelines are stuck to in initiation of disciplinary proceedings and their conclusion. This, he said, will ensure not only deterrence but also help avoid unnecessary harassment.

Stressing on expediting the commissioning of software for Vigilance Information Management System being developed by NIC, Saxena said the process of receipt and issue of vigilance report for promotions, empanelment, deputation and sensitive posting of officials, be made online, the official said.

In this regard, he instructed for speedy identification of 'sensitive posts' in each and every department and ensure timely rotation of manpower on them. Saxena also directed that performance audit of departments and public services be undertaken on a regular basis and the panel of retired officers for departmental inquiry be reviewed with the aim of enhancing it by empanelling capable officers. The LG also instructed officials to ensure that 'e-office' is implemented and made functional in the DoV by October 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)