Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi awarded for 'outstanding contribution' to public service

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:53 IST
Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi was awarded for her ''outstanding contribution'' to public service by the Old Students’ Association (OSA) of Hindu College, a statement said on Wednesday.

Sixteen other dignitaries, who have excelled in their respective fields and made a significant contribution to society, were also awarded at the 18th Distinguished Alumni Awards by OSA, it said.

Kuldip Singh Dhingra, Group Chairman, Berger Paints India was given a lifetime achievement award for excellence in business and industry while Lalit Bhasin got the award on completing 60 years in the legal profession, the statement said.

Distinguished Alumni Awards were presented to Rajesh Bhushan (IAS) Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare for excellence in civil service, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) for excellence in security affairs and Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, Judge, Delhi High Court for excellence in judiciary among others, varsity officials said.

Meanwhile, the young achievers awards were given to Tanya Saxena for excellence in classical dance (Bharatnatyam) and Dipankar Ghose, special correspondent, Indian Express for excellence in journalism, they added.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

