Cong MLA moves court seeking CBI probe into UKSSSC recruitment scam

In the light of the paper leak scam in which a number of people have been arrested, recruitments made by the UKSSSC in many important departments like education, police, forest and rural development should also be probed, Kapri, who is also the deputy leader of opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly, said in the petition.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:23 IST
Congress MLA from Khatima Bhuvan Kapri on Wednesday filed a petition in the Uttarakhand High Court seeking a CBI probe into the recruitments made in different departments by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Alleging the involvement of influential people from both Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in the ''scam'', Kapri urged that the case be handed over to the CBI to ensure an impartial probe. The matter will be heard by the High Court on Monday. A special task force is already probing a paper leak scam in an examination held by the UKSSSC in December last year. In the light of the paper leak scam in which a number of people have been arrested, recruitments made by the UKSSSC in many important departments like education, police, forest and rural development should also be probed, Kapri, who is also the deputy leader of opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly, said in the petition. Kapri had defeated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the state assembly polls held in February this year. Dhami later won an assembly by-election from Champawat. PTI Corr ALM RT

