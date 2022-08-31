Left Menu

VP Dhankhar, wife attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at residences of CJI, Union Min Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the residences of Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit and Union minister Piyush Goyal here.

The Vice President Secretariat shared pictures of Dhankhars attending the celebrations in the national capital.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birthday of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

