VP Dhankhar, wife attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at residences of CJI, Union Min Goyal
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 22:25 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the residences of Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit and Union minister Piyush Goyal here.
The Vice President Secretariat shared pictures of Dhankhars attending the celebrations in the national capital.
Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birthday of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and prosperity.
