Left Menu

Russia's military suffering manpower shortages -U.S. intelligence

The Russian military is suffering manpower shortages as it battles Ukraine and is seeking to recruit contract service members and may even draw in convicted criminals, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, citing U.S. intelligence. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last Thursday to increase the size of Russia's armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 03:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 03:06 IST
Russia's military suffering manpower shortages -U.S. intelligence

The Russian military is suffering manpower shortages as it battles Ukraine and is seeking to recruit contract service members and may even draw in convicted criminals, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, citing U.S. intelligence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last Thursday to increase the size of Russia's armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials and the Kyiv government say they number in the thousands.

"The Russian military is suffering from severe manpower shortages in Ukraine," the U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the downgraded intelligence. The official said it is believed that the Russian defense ministry is seeking to recruit contract service members to make up for these personnel shortages, "including by compelling wounded soldiers to re-enter combat, acquiring personnel from private security companies, and paying bonuses to conscripts."

"Separately, we have credible reporting that Russia’s Defense Ministry is also likely to begin recruiting convicted criminals in Ukraine in exchange for pardons and financial compensation," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022