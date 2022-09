BRIEF-China Evergrande Announces Adjournment Of Winding-Up Petition Hearing

China Evergrande Group: * ADJOURNMENT OF WINDING-UP PETITION HEARING

* ON 5 SEPTEMBER, HIGH COURT APPROVED ADJOURNMENT APPLICATION BY COMPANY AND EXTENDED HEARING OF PETITION TO 7 NOVEMBER 2022 * ACTIVELY PUSHING FORWARD OFFSHORE DEBT RESTRUCTURING WORK WITH ITS FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVISORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

