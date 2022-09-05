HIMARS system destroyed in Ukraine's Kharkiv region - Interfax cites Russin ministry
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:21 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that its forces had destroyed one U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket system in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Interfax reported.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Interfax
- Defence Ministry
- Russia
- Kharkiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day
WRAPUP 1-Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to mark independence
With ‘bravery’ as its new brand, Ukraine is turning advertising into a weapon of war
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now