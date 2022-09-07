Fire at building in Noida's Sector 18 market, 10 rescued

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a shop in a four-storeyed building in Sector 18 of Noida, officials said. Ten people were trapped inside the second-floor shop and rescued by fire-fighters who used a hydraulic crane to pull them out through a window as the building got filled with smoke, the officials said. ''Four fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze which was reported at 2.30 pm was brought under control. Those trapped were safely rescued and fire prevented from spreading further,'' Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said. The cause of the fire and details of damage to property are yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding there was no loss of life in the episode.

Sushil Kumar Jain, president of the Sector 18 Market Association, Noida, said, ''I express my deep appreciation to all the fire officials, who put their best efforts in controlling this fire in time and helped in saving many lives.'' The market association president also urged local traders to get the fire extinguishing equipment at their establishments thoroughly checked so that such incidents could be avoided in future.

